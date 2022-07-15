SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,135,308.90 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

