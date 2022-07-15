SKY (LON:SKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,727.50

Sky plc (LON:SKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,727.50 ($20.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,726 ($20.53). SKY shares last traded at GBX 1,727.50 ($20.55), with a volume of 75,802 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,727.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,727.50.
SKY Company Profile (LON:SKY)
See Also
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for SKY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.