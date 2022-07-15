Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $97.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

SWKS stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.8% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

