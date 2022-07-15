SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.08.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $773.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 174.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 74,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

