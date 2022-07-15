Smoothy Trading Up 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $90,477.49 and approximately $599,021.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00052568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023933 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001929 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Buying and Selling Smoothy
