Solana (SOL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.37 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for $38.69 or 0.00183624 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,070.90 or 1.00008975 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009100 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003454 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Solana Coin Profile
SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 345,708,199 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
