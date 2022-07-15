Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Trading Down 9.1%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 105,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 33,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Solarvest BioEnergy Trading Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Solarvest BioEnergy

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

