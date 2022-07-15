Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.