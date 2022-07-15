S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 846,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,049,000 after acquiring an additional 273,519 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 302,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,161. The company has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

