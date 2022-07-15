Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Up 1,700.0% in June

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

