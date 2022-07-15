Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCO opened at $0.12 on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
