Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Short Interest Update

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCO opened at $0.12 on Friday. Sparta Commercial Services has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

