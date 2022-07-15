SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,385,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.14. 285,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,981. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

