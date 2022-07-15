SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Brown Financial Advisory’s 5th Largest Position

Brown Financial Advisory lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 27,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.84.

