SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,251,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,947,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170,461 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 197,141 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79.

