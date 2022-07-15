SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $9,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Institutional Buying and Selling

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 174,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.