Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.83 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

