Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £135 ($160.56) to £132 ($156.99) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £151 ($179.59) to £131.20 ($156.04) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of SPXSY remained flat at $61.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.23. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

