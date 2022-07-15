Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the June 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter worth $7,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 189,625 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWSS opened at $9.90 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

