SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 6.1% Higher

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $28.92. 19,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,098,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $142.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

