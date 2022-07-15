SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Down 5.7%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.70 and last traded at $107.40. 4,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 148,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.93.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
