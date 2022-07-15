SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Down 5.7%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.70 and last traded at $107.40. 4,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 148,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.93.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,482,000 after buying an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

