SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.80

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSPPF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

