SSP Group’s (SSPG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.45) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.16) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.15) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.57) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 324.29 ($3.86).

SSPG stock traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 240.40 ($2.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,024,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,602. SSP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 205.20 ($2.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 340.80 ($4.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 241.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,606,500 ($1,910,680.30). Over the last three months, insiders bought 630,100 shares of company stock worth $160,674,902.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

