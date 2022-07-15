Starbase Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $546,482.00 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Starbase has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $344,488.17 and approximately $546,482.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars.

