Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 206,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.23.

Get Stelmine Canada alerts:

About Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH)

Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 341 claims covering an area of 178 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 775 claims that covers an area of 389 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 247 claims that covers an area of 127,9 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 129 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.