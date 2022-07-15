Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) PT Lowered to $100.00 at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

