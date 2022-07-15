Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €130.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($132.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($102.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($110.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €84.94 ($84.94) on Monday. SAP has a 1 year low of €84.28 ($84.28) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($129.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

