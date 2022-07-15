Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

