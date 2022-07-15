Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.25.
Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.70.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,989.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
