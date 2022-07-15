Stifel Nicolaus Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$1.50

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.75.

TSE OGI traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$1.32. 271,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,304. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$414.07 million and a PE ratio of -11.19.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

