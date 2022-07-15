Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 15th (AMIGY, BTCY, CBRE, CCA, CGEAF, CHG, CMGMF, CNA, CRGGF, CSCO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, July 15th:

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$108.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$119.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 336 ($4.00) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 360 ($4.28).

Chemring Group (OTC:CMGMF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a hold rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a hold rating.

Experian (LON:EXPN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a neutral rating.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 310 ($3.69) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 625 ($7.43).

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.50.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have €29.00 ($29.00) price target on the stock.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a hold rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has 4.40 target price on the stock.

