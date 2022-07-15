StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.86. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

