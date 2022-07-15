StockNews.com Downgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $73.76 and a 12-month high of $123.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.32%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

