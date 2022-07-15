StockNews.com Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.
Shares of FGEN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
