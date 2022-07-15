Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 344,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

