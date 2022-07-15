Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $712,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $107.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.