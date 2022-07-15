Stone Point Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $169.51 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.32 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

