Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 130,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 294,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,033,759. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

