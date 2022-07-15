Stone Point Wealth LLC Takes $472,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,841,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Tesla by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,483 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,090,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $710.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,334,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $736.78 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $872.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

