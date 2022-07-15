Straight Path Wealth Management Boosts Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Residential Investment

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

New Residential Investment Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.