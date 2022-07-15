Straight Path Wealth Management Invests $352,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

