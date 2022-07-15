Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 2,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,364,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $91.05 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

