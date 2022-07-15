Straight Path Wealth Management Purchases 9,883 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

