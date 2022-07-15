Straight Path Wealth Management Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE:T opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

