STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lesovitz acquired 23,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,906.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,906.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

