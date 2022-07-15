Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.82. 165,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. The company has a market cap of $103.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.