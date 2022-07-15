Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys Shares of 4,295 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

MRNA stock opened at $159.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,434,535 shares in the company, valued at $818,386,625.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,029 shares of company stock valued at $62,603,015. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.