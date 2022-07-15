Strategic Investment Advisors MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $16,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $544,719,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,894,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,751,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,392. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.15.

