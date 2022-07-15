Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 684,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,162,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 92,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.2% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.59. The stock had a trading volume of 354,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,181,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $236.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

