Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 468 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

NYSE:TSN opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

