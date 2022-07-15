Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 104 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $256.51 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

