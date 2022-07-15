Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 159 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

